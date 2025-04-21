James, Earl of Wessex, steals spotlight at Royal family’s Easter celebration

James, Earl of Wessex, has stolen the spotlight at Royal family’s Easter celebration!
The son of Prince Edward and Sophie made a rare public appearance at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, joining King Charles, his parents and other senior royal members.
However, James older sister, Lady Louise Windsor, was among the royals who missed the Easter service.
For the service, the 17-year-old dressed to nines as he donned a black suit and a red patterned,
However, it was his impressive height that shole the spotlight as he now noticeably towers over his father, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is estimated to be around 6 feet tall.
This means the Earl of Wessex could be around the same height as his older cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, who are 6'3" and 6'2" respectively.
James, who is expected to sit his AS-Level exams at school in May, has grown up largely out of the public eye since his birth in 2007.
However, as he is now gradually becoming more visible, attending significant royal events like Trooping the Colour, the King's Coronation and the annual Christmas Day church service.
The Earl is not expected to become a full-time working royal and instead will carve out his own career when he has finished his education.