King Willem, Queen Máxima express ‘deep sadness’ over Pope Francis death

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have expressed “deep sadness” following Pope Francis’ death, who passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at the age of 88.
The Royal Family of the Netherlands took to its Instagram account on Monday to release a somber statement on the death of His Holiness.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. We have warm memories of our personal audience with him, during our state visit to the Holy See in 2017,” the Royal couple said in the joint statement.
The message continued, “Pope Francis radiated mercy in everything he did. With his deep-rooted faith in God’s love, he was the embodiment of benevolence and humanity. Choosing a simple, ascetic way of life, he consistently chose the side of the vulnerable and needy. He was deeply convinced that God works through humility and compassion, and in that spirit he actively sought to build bridges with other religious communities all over the world.”
“He was a committed guardian of the listening and loving Church, and as a result he succeeded in winning the hearts of many, both within the Roman Catholic Church and outside it. We will cherish his memory in gratitude. – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima,” it added.
Pope Francis’ death:
Pope Francis’ sad demise was announced by the Vatican in a video statement on Monday, April 21, 2025.
In the video statement by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican Camerlengo said, "Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."
His Holiness admitted to hospital in February for double pneumonia but he finally discharged on Sunday, March 23, 2025.
Yesterday, he arrived at the Vatican's St Peter's Square for his first prolonged public appearance on Sunday, April 20, 2025, to wish “Happy Easter” to thousands of worshippers.