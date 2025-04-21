Lady Gaga rocks all-black look during Easter lunch with Michael Polansky

On this year’s Easte, Lady Gaga enjoyed a good time with two of her closest people, fiance Michael Polansky and her mom.
The Die with a Smile crooner stepped out in style for an Easter lunch on Sunday, April 20, at a popular celebrity spot, Soho House, in Los Angeles, reported Daily Mail.
In the photographs shared by the outlet, the 39-year-old American singer-songwriter was seen dressed in a chic, all-black attire that included a T-shirt layered with a leather jacket and a pair of stylish shorts.
Taking her eye-catching look to a whole new level, Lady Gaga sported a matching black cap, a pair of chic sunglasses, knee-high socks and platform heels.
The songstress also flaunted her huge diamond engagement ring, which she first flashed publicly at the Paris Olympics in July 2024, after getting engaged to her boyfriend Michael Polansky.
According to the outlet, the Joker 2 starlet was accompanied by her entreprenuer fiancé and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta.
However, no one of them appeared to be seen in the photographs.
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky relationship:
Michael Polansy and Lady Gaga sparked dating speculation back in early 2020 when they were spotted kissing on New Year’s Eve in Miami.
The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in February 2020 and after four years of being in a romantic relationship, they announced their engagement at Paris Olympics 2024, where Lady Gaga flaunted her massive diamond engagement ring.