Swedish Royal Family issues somber statement on Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at the age of 88

  • April 21, 2025
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have broken their silence on Pope Francis’ sad demise.

The Swedish royal palace took to its Instagram account on Monday to release a somber statement on His Holliness’ death, who passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at the age of 88.

“The Queen and I remember Pope Francis with great respect and warmth,” the royal couple wrote in the statement.

Alongside the sad statement, the palace shared two photos of the Royal with Pope.

In the first image, the King, Queen and Pope could be seen smiling ear to ear as they walked together, while another showe the Queen chatting with the deceased.


They continued, "By virtue of his natural charisma, deep humility and his unwavering defense of human dignity, the Pope was a significant leader. Many in our country particularly appreciated Pope Francis' historic visit to Lund almost ten years ago."

"We remember with warmth the ecumenical service when Lutherans and Catholics gathered under the arches of the cathedral to leave historical conflicts behind in a spirit of reconciliation and understanding. The Pope also received the Queen in the Vatican several times to jointly shed light on the many injustices that the world's children are forced to endure. On this day, we look back with gratitude at the Pope's commitment to the world's vulnerable," it added.

Pope Francis death:

On Monday, April 21, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo announced the sad demise of Pope in a video message.

His Holiness Pope Francis’s cause of death is yet to be revealed by the Vatican.

