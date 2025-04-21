Aryna Sabalenka defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in shocking Stuttgart Open final

Aryana Sabalenka, the world number one lost to Jelena Ostapenko at the Stuttgart Open on Monday, April 21.

The win was undoubtedly surprising as Ostapenko had previously lost to Sabalenka in all three of her previous encounters.

Ostapenko played exceptionally well and defeated Sabalenka with a score of 6-4, 6-1 victory, as per BBC Sports.

Ostapenko took control of the match from the very start by breaking Sabalenka's serve in first game.

In the second set, Sabalenka struggled and made more mistakes, losing her serve several times and Ostapenko managed to secure the victory.

After winning the match, the 27-year-old expressed, "I'm really happy today."

Expressing her admiration for Sabalenka, the player added, "It is great to share the court with you, you are such a great champion."

Ostapenko's victory at the Stuttgart Open marks her ninth WTA tittle.

On the other hand, congratulating Ostapenko, Sabalenka said, "Congratulations Jelena on a great week. You were a better player than me today and that's it. It's not for me every year [here] but maybe next year."

Sabalenka began the year in a strong way by winning the Brisbane International tournament.

She then won her first ever Miami Open tittle by defeating Jessica Pegula.

The 26-year-old achieved this victory after losing in the finals of both the Australian Open and Indian Wells tournaments.

