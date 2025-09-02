Home / Sports

Gio Lopez's injury opens door for Max Johnson's UNC opportunity

Max Johnson quarterback has made a highly-anticipated comeback to the North Carolina Tar Heels after Gio Lopez’s injury.

According to News Break, North Carolina starting quarterback Lopez was injured during the Tar Heels season opener in the third quarter against TCU. Veteran quarterback Johnson was put in the game in his place.

The change came following Lopez fumbling the ball, leading to a TCU recovery and touchdown. Lopez appeared shaken up after the play and was taken to the tent. A specific injury has not been specified.

Johnson came into the game without any prior reps on the night, but you wouldn’t have known that to be the case. Johnson completed nine of his first 10 passes after coming into the game.

This was a major difference from how the game was going with Lopez in the game. In comparison, Lopez went over two hours without a completion between the first and third quarters.

He led North Carolina on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a Johnson touchdown pass to his own brother, Jake Johnson, for a two-yard score. It was the first touchdown for the Tar Heels since its opening drive.

Last season, Johnson played less than one game after breaking his leg in the season opener. Johnson’s injury occurred during the third quarter against and finished that game 12 of 19 passing for 71 yards. 

He rushed for a touchdown and threw an interception before leaving the game.

