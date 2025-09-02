Home / Sports

Sinner, Osaka, Swiatek advance to US Open quarter finals after dominant wins

Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals after easy wins.

According to Sportskeeda, Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, expressed disappointment over the one-sided results on Day 9 of the 2025 US Open, as Sinner, Swiatek, and Osaka all recorded comfortable wins. With only one fourth-round singles match going beyond straight sets, the day lacked the drama many had hoped for.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium witnessed sever of the eight singles matches on Day 9.

During the day session on Arthur Ashe, 25th seed Felix Auger-Alliassime took out 15th seed Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3, 6-4 before 23rd seed Naomi Osaka comfortably defeated American top seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2.

At the Louis Armstrong, eighth seed Alex de Minaur breezed past surprise package Leandro Reidi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, before Iga Swiatek, in her trademark dominant fashion, got past 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1.

The women's match was followed by Lorenzo Musetti's 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win over Jaume Munar.

Lastly, during the night session on Arthur Ashe, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner lost only three games in a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexander Bublik.

Later, eighth seed Amanda Anisimova recorded a 6-0, 6-3 win over 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Only one of the seven matches took longer than two hours to complete. 

Expressing disappointment over the lack of competitiveness so deep in the event, Gilbert wrote on X, “wow were the singles matches today one-way traffic, honestly can’t remember a 4th rd like this at any major"

The only singles match on Day 9 that did not end in straight sets was between Marta Kostyuk and Karolina Muchova. At the Grandstand, the 27th-seeded Czech player got the better of Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7(0), 6-3.

Alexander Bublik faced a heavy defeat in the US Open fourth round against Jannik Sinner

Max Johnson returns to field after gruesome leg Injury as Bill Belichick debuts at UNC

The Rock prepared for his new biopic 'The Smashing Machine', based on the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr

Bugner fought legendary boxer Muhammad Ali twice, losing both times and also faced many other top heavyweights of his time

McLaren is having an outstanding season with both of its drivers competing for the drivers' championship title

Ten Hag is the third former Manchester United manager to be fired in the same week

Isack Hadjar made a world record as he became the youngest French driver ever to reach the podium

Seattle Sounders thrashes Inter Miami by 3-0 to win 2025 Leagues Cup tournament

Newcastle United agrees to £125m transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool ahead of Deadline Day

The 'classless' act by the Inter Miami forward has prompted fans to call out for his suspension

Novak Djokovic beats Jan-Lennard Struff, while Carlos Alcaraz eases past Arthur Rinderknech

American tennis player Jessica Pegula is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle