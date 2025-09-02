Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Saudi Arabia’s ‘unreal calendar’ in new video

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the face of Saudi Arabia’s new tourism campaign.
According to Arab News, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner took centre stage in the new tourism campaign of the Gulf country as he unveiled the “Unreal calendar” in a new video.
The “Unreal Calendar” is a marketing campaign launched by Saudi Arabia on Monday, September 1, with a one-minute video featuring Ronaldo in which he narrated his sporting experience and highlighted top sporting events in the Kingdom.
The 40-year-old captioned the video, “I came here to do what I love, but I #StayedForMore. The people, the energy, and the world-class events that surprise me every day. Check out the Saudi Unreal Calendar here.”
The video concluded by showcasing various non-sporting events, including cultural and heritage activities, for visitors to enjoy in the Kingdom.
The Saudi Tourism Authority said that it plans to launch the campaign in key markets in Europe, India, and China to showcase diverse sports and entertainment events in the country.
Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is all set to host multiple global sporting events in the upcoming years, including the FIFA World Cup 2034, the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Esports Olympics Games 2027, and the Asian Winter Games 2029.