Jannik Sinner hailed as 'GOAT' by opponent after crushing defeat

Jannik Sinner left Alexander Bublik speechless after the defending US Open champion took over the fourth round in a 6-1 6-1 6-1 win in just 82 minutes.
The pair have met multiple times on court this season, giving spectators a thrilling match to enjoy.
When they met in the quarter-final at the French Open at the start of June, Sinner displayed his phenomenal performance in a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 win, and after the match, Bublik took to social media and humorously posted his now famous quote, "I almost got him guys."
A few weeks later, they met on the grass in Halle, and this time the Kazakh player got the better of the world No 1 as he notched up a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory, and he then joked afterwards, "I got him, guys!"
Their New York clash turned out to be even more lopsided than their French Open encounter, and after a devastating defeat, Bublik kept his spirit up.
During the post-match handshake, the 28-year-old teased Sinner, noting, "That's so good. I'm not bad, but you're the GOAT," as they shared a hug.
Moments before stepping onto the court for the third instalment of their 2025 rivalry, Bublik was asked what makes the Italian such a difficult player to face.
Gushing over the Italian's skills, he replied, "Everything. He is like an AI-generated player, but we all try to find a way to get closer to him, to beat him. I was lucky once and let’s see how it goes today."
Sinner has now won 25 matches in a row at the hard-court Grand Slams after winning two Australian Opens and last year's US Open.
He is set to face the 10th seed, Lorenzo Musetti, in an all-Italian quarter-final.