Cristiano Ronaldo 'ignored' by Lionel Messi in list of football role models for kids

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is famous globally and people are always very curious about it.

Adding further fuel to this rivalry, Messi recently ignored Ronaldo when naming the five players that children most often imitate while playing football.

In an interview with Simplemente Futbol, Messi mentioned that his kids admire and follow players like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

It is pertinent to note that Messi's eldest son, Thiago, is currently playing for Inter Miami's U-13 team.

Meanwhile, his other two children, Mateo and Ciro, are playing football in their respective age groups.

Messi specifically praised Lamine for his remarkable achievements.

He said, "It’s impressive what Lamine Yamal is doing and has already achieved. He’s already a European champion with Spain. He’s just 17, in the middle of a growth process, and will keep on growing and contributing, just as I did."

“He has incredible quality and is already one of the best players in the world," the player added.

Messi likely didn't mention Ronaldo's name internationally because he didn't include his own name in the list of players either.

While, fans and experts often debated who was better, the players themselves always remained respectful towards each other throughout their careers.

