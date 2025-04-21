Kylie Jenner shares rare video of kids amid Timothée Chalamet marriage buzz 

Kylie Jenner won fans' hearts by giving a sneak peek into her intimate Easter celebration with kids amid Timothée Chalamet marriage speculations.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, April 20, to drop an adorable video of her two children, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster, celebrating Easter.
In the footage, the businesswoman showed her daughter testing her brother with the popular candy challenge on social media that went viral a few years ago.
The video clip began with a shot of Kylie's little one, who was seen sitting on a couch as his elder sister stood in front of him holding a bowl.
Stormi then said to his brother, "You can have these gummy worms but when I go to the bathroom with me, mommy and [aunt] Kim [Kardashian] [we’re] going to the bathroom and when we come back you can have all of them, ok?"
To which Aire replied "Yes" upon which Stormi commanded her younger sibling, "Don’t eat them!"
For those unaware, Kylie’s eldest daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, went viral for the same candy game when she was just two years old.
This post of The Kardashians star came after a report suggested that Kylie and Timothée, who began dating in 2023, might be getting married soon.
According to media reports, the Oscar-nominated actor has planned to propose to his billionaire girlfriend this year.
Despite the ongoing wedding rumors, neither Kylie Jenner nor Timothée Chalamet have confirmed their upcoming marriage plans.