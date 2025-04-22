Pope Francis’ death: Leonardo DiCaprio pays moving tribute to ‘inspiring’ leader

Leonardo DiCaprio penned a touching tribute to the “most extraordinary” spiritual leader, Pope Francis.
On Monday, April 21, the Titanic star turned to his official Instagram account to reflect on his “deeply moving and though provoking” conversation with His Holiness as he paid a moving tribute to him after his passing.
In his two-slide post that featured him with the late Pope, Leonardo expressed, “Pope Francis was a transformational leader — not only for the Catholic Church, but also for environmental reform and activism.”
He continued, “He demonstrated a deep and unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, most notably through his groundbreaking 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’. This powerful document served as a clarion call for a fundamental shift in how we relate to the planet.”
The Inception star further noted, “Emphasizing the interconnectedness of all life, Pope Francis urged individuals, communities, institutions, and world leaders to unite in caring for our common home. His words helped catalyze momentum ahead of the global 2015 COP21 conference, ultimately contributing to the formation of the Paris Agreement.”
While reflecting on his meeting with Pope Francis during the filming of his 2016 documentary, Before the Flood, Leonardo DiCaprio expressed being honored to be able to have an “enlightning, deeply moving and thought provoking” conversation with His Holiness on the urgent need to address climate change.
“Pope Francis was one of the most extraordinary spiritual leaders of our time. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of environmentalists around the world. May he rest in peace,” he concluded.
Pope Francis’ death:
On Monday, April 21, 2025, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis in a video message, noting that he passed away at 7:35 in the morning at the age of 88.
Pope Francis’ cause of death:
Pope Francis’s cause of death has confirmed to be a stroke in the brain which caused him to fall into a coma, leading to heart failure, as per his death certificate.