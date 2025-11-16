Entertainment

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video

The hitmaker is speculated to drop a second music video for her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' in a surprising move

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Taylor Swift will return to the UK to honour the Hollywood icon she name-dropped in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl!

As reported by The Sun, the Lover crooner is making a journey to the UK to film a music video for Elizabeth Taylor, the second track from her new album, and pay homage to her British roots.

The acting legend Elizabeth, known for her role in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, was born in 1932 in Hampstead, North London, and moved to LA with her family when she was seven.

A source has shared with the outlet, "Taylor is super excited to be back in London filming for her new music video."

"Elizabeth Taylor is a British icon, and Taylor wants to pay homage by shooting scenes in the capital," the insider noted.

Giving some details about the filming, the tipster revealed, "Taylor has always written about her love for London, and the video will capture different locations around the city."

The Cleopatra, who actress passed away at the age of 79 in 2011, was married eight times and was often portrayed as searching for her lasting love.

Moreover, the track has gone viral on TikTok due to a remix with Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit Everybody.

Notably, this news came after Taylor Swift had been crowned the No. 1 female songwriter of the 21st century by Billboard

