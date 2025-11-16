Justin Bieber struggles to sing after devastating injury causes unbearable pain

A shocking blow has hit Justin Bieber’s 2026 Coachella rehearsals.
During a four-hour long Twitch livestream last week, the Swag hitmaker sparked concerns among his fans by revealing that he suffered a devastating injury that has left him in extreme pain.
While interacting with his admirers, the father of one shared that falling from his Onewheel electric skateboard caused him a “gnarly” injury.
Bieber went on to share that due to the unbearable pain, he’s struggling to “sing”, revealing that even laughing hurts him.
“My rib hurts so f–king bad, bro. That s–t bro is hurting me bad, bro,” he said during the livestream, adding, “I’m trying to play it cool, bro. This s–t is f–king with me.”
The Daisies singer detailed his injury, noting, “Chat, I f–king fell on my side on that Onewheel and landed on my [hip]. So, even singing, laughing, everything hurts.”
However, despite going through the extreme pain, Bieber pushed through a live rehearsal for Coachella 2026.
Hitting the couch, he said, “Bro, that fall the other day?” before cradling his ribs, sharing that it “hurts to laugh, talk.”
According to an insider close to Justin Bieber, "Justin’s Twitch is his way of letting fans see that he’s excited and working hard for his headlining set at Coachella."
The Sorry hitmaker is scheduled to set the stages ablaze on April 11 and 18, 2026, with his thrilling performances.