‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season

After thrilling fans with four catchy and mysterious seasons, Stranger Things is set to spark a frenzy once again with its fifth and final installment.
The highly-anticipated upcoming season of the hit Netflix sci-fi, horror TV series has already ignited a buzz among fans with its epic teasers and the release of first five minutes of the upcoming show.
However, before binge-watching the latest season of Stranger Things, the video streaming giant has dropped “ELEVEN” thrilling moments to recap where the fourth installment left off.
Taking to the official Instagram account of Stranger Things on Saturday, November 15, Netflix released an exciting video featuring the show’s cast highlighting key moments from Season 4.
The cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Winona Rydeer, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin, shared the highlights one by one, as follows:
1- Vecna killed a bunch of teens to open a rift to the Upside Down, noted Jamie Campbell Bower who plays Henry Creel/One/Vecna.
2- Max is one of Vecna’s victims and barely makes it out alive, shared Caleb McLaughlin who portrays Lucas Sinclair.
3- Eddie dies a hero in Dustin’s arms but the rest of Hawkins believes Hellfire Club is a satanic cult, recapped Gaten Matarazzo who stars as Dustin Henderson.
4- Lucas didn’t like being popular as much as he expected, Caleb added.
5- Dr. Brenner kicks the bucket, said Priah Ferguson who plays Erica Sinclair.
6- Steve tells Nancy she’s still his dream girl, recalled Joe Keery who depicts Steve Harrington.
7- We find out that Eleven accidentally turned One into Vecna, shared Finn Wolfhard who portrays Mike Wheeler.
8- Hopper was being held hostage in Russia but thanks to Joyce and Murray, the three of them made a heroic escape but not before Hopper beheads a Demogorgon, highlighted Charlie Heaton who stars as Jonathan Byers.
9- After losing her abilities in Season 3, Eleven regains her powers, destroys some helicopters, piggybacks from a pizza dough freezer, and refuses to let Max die, quickly shared Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven.
10- Will realizes his connection to the Upside Down and runs through Vecna, added Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers.
11- Vecna won’t stop until Hawkins falls, concluded Jamie.
Stranger Things Season 5 release date:
Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in three parts, with first installment dropping on November 26, followed by second part on Christmas, and the third and final one on the New Year’s Eve, bringing the thrilling show to a conclusion.