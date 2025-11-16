Entertainment

Yungblud axes Idols tour’s 2025 concerts after alarming health concerns

The ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ singer cancels his upcoming 2025 tour plan due to a shocking health scare

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Yungblud is stepping off the road!

Just over a month after extending his exciting Idols World Tour into next year, the 28-year-old English singer-songwriter and actor shocked fans by announcing that he is cancelling the rest of his 2025 concerts.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 15, the I Think I’m OKAY singer penned a lengthy statement, revealing that he is forced to axe the remainder of his 2025 shows due to an alarming health diagnosis.

”This year has been truly unbelievable and I feel so lucky and honoured from everything that has happened. This week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done (like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year,” he wrote.

The singer continued, “It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a fuck about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't fuck around.”

Extending his sincere apologies to fans and expressing heartbreak, Yungblud shared that although he did not want to cancel the tour, he is backing out of the shows through the end of the year, including his performances in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City, and across Latin America.

P.C. Instagram/yungblud
“I don't want do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you,” he added.

The Abyss singer further noted, “All US tickets will be refunded. If you sign up with an address at the link I will send you a gift. I never take anyone's love support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me. But I need this time. USA I will see you next year. Mexico and latam we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be more affordable for next year too. It's gonna be unbelievable. I can't wait.”

Who is Yungblud?

Dominic Richard Harrison, famously known as Yungblud, is an English singer, songwriter, and actor, born on August 5 1997, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in England.

He gained widespread popularity with early releases like I Love You, Will You Marry Me, Parents, and 11 Minutes, and has collaborated with renowned artists such as Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Bring Me the Horizon.

