Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama

The Rhode founder shared distressing health update after Justin Bieber's controversial Coachella appearance

Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justins Coachella drama
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama 

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, revealed a painful health update after her husband's controversial Coachella appearance. 

The Rhode founder turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 21, to share her emotional journey of dealing with recurring health issues. 

Hailey dropped a photo of herself, showing her bloated stomach on display. 

The mom-of-one disclosed her illness as she captioned her post, "Currently have 2 ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts I’m right there with ya!"

Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justins Coachella drama

However, the businesswoman did not share additional details about her disease.

Hailey Bieber opens up about her ovarian illness 

As reported by Page Six, the 28-year-old influencer previously opened up about dealing with an ovarian cyst in November 2022.

At the time, Hailey explained that her belly was bloated due to the painful disease as she had been diagnosed with reproductive disease.

The influencer reflected, "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple, I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun."

"It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," Hailey noted.

She also encouraged women experiencing the same health issue, writing, "We got this."

Justin Bieber sparks reactions during the second week of Coachella 

This update of Hailey came after her husband and renowned singer were spotted behaving oddly during the second weekend of Coachella, raising fans’ concerns about his mental condition.

As of now, neither Hailey Bieber nor Justin have publicly addressed the ongoing deteriorating mental health speculations. 

Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring

WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update

Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update

Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme

Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme
Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé
Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando
Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines
Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his marriage with Amal
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his marriage with Amal
Angela Bassett shares emotional note on Bobby Nash's death in '9-1-1'
Angela Bassett shares emotional note on Bobby Nash's death in '9-1-1'
Pope Francis’ death: Leonardo DiCaprio pays moving tribute to ‘inspiring’ leader
Pope Francis’ death: Leonardo DiCaprio pays moving tribute to ‘inspiring’ leader
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’