Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama 

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, revealed a painful health update after her husband's controversial Coachella appearance.
The Rhode founder turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 21, to share her emotional journey of dealing with recurring health issues.
Hailey dropped a photo of herself, showing her bloated stomach on display.
The mom-of-one disclosed her illness as she captioned her post, "Currently have 2 ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts I’m right there with ya!"
However, the businesswoman did not share additional details about her disease.
Hailey Bieber opens up about her ovarian illness
As reported by Page Six, the 28-year-old influencer previously opened up about dealing with an ovarian cyst in November 2022.
At the time, Hailey explained that her belly was bloated due to the painful disease as she had been diagnosed with reproductive disease.
The influencer reflected, "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple, I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun."
"It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," Hailey noted.
She also encouraged women experiencing the same health issue, writing, "We got this."
Justin Bieber sparks reactions during the second week of Coachella
This update of Hailey came after her husband and renowned singer were spotted behaving oddly during the second weekend of Coachella, raising fans’ concerns about his mental condition.
As of now, neither Hailey Bieber nor Justin have publicly addressed the ongoing deteriorating mental health speculations.