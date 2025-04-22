Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening

The ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ songstress makes sad announcement about her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening

Katy Perry and her fans are left heartbroken!

On Monday, April 21, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter took to her officially Instagram Story to re-share a post that announced the cancellation of her The Lifetimes Tour’s two concerts scheduled in Guadalajara, Mexico, next month.

In the post, the officials of Arena CDMX, where Katy’s shows were scheduled, shared that due to the incomplete construction of the Guadalajara Arena and for the safety and comfort standards for the public and artists, they are forced to cancel the forthcoming concerts.

Expressing heartbreak over the news, the Harleys in Hawaii songstress penned in her Story, “Sadly, I learned that the construction of Arena Guadalajara will not be complete for their scheduled shows next week, which includes mine on May 1 and 2.”

She continued, “Last week I sent my team to the Arena to make sure there wasn't anything we could do to make this happen but it was evident when they arrived that the venue was not ready or safe to receive my show or an audience.”

P.C. Instagram/katyperry
P.C. Instagram/katyperry

Furthermore, the 143 starlet wrote, “I wish I could fix this but it is beyond my control. You guys mean the world to me and we have all been on such a beautiful journey together that I will be thinking about how I can create something special for the fans in Guadalajara in the future. I love you ALL.”

Fans’ reaction on Katy Perry’s Guadalajara concert cancelation:

On the post, Katy Perry’s fans expressed their sadness and asked to reschedule the concerts in the comments.

“POSTPONED IT TO ANOTHER DATE KATYYY,” demanded one, while another stated, “Reschedule the event.”

Meanwhile, a third expressed, “Thank you for being transparent and honest. We prefer that to deaths because measures were not met.”

Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour:

The Lifetimes Tour is the upcoming fifth concert tour by Katy Perry in support of her seventh studio album titled 143.

Scheduled to kick off on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico, the tour will conclude on December 7, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

