Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed

President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron William Trump has cracked a new way to stay in contact with friends amid privacy concerns.
As a New York University (NYU) freshman under constant Secret Service surveillance, the 19-year-old has reportedly been using Xbox's messaging and voice chat features to talk with his university pals.
A source close to Barron has disclosed that he choose this unique approach in order to avoid sharing his phone number, which could compromise his security.
The insider noted, "It’s a smart workaround for staying connected without the hassle."
Barron Trump: A tech expert
Previously, the teen's dad and the US president has gushed about Barron's expertise in technology.
In March 2025, Trump noted, "I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good,' and I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I said, 'How'd you do that?'"
Using Xbox chat allows him to experience some part of normal university life and get into gaming culture, while also building trusted friendships.