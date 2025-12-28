Birmingham bin strikes leave streets overflowing with Christmas trash

After Christmas, streets in Birmingham were filled with piles of discarded Christmas trees, tinsel, food packaging and wrapping paper.
This comes following a year of ongoing bin strikes which left residents frustrated with overflowing bins.
Locals have said that overflowing bins and illegally dumped waste are making daily life very difficult, reported MailUK.
The strikes, which are expected to continue into the new year follow almost a year of bin worker protests which began in January over disputes about pay and jobs.
The dispute revolves around the council's decision to eliminate the positions of Waste Recycling and Collection Officers (WRCOs).
The union argued that these roles were crucial for safety in job that is often hazardous and unclean.
Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said in a statement, noting, "Residents of Birmingham will be rightly concerned to see that the misery of bin strikes can continue through Christmas, New Year and beyond May's local elections but the council is solely responsible for the ongoing dispute."
The council said that it is committed to returning to negotiations to get a fair deal for the affected workers and these discussions have been properly conducted under the guidance of experienced council offers.