Gabrielle Alayah responds after Kai Cenat announces breakup

The ex-girlfriend of famed Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had finally responded to Cenat’s breakup announcement.
Taking to X(Formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Saturday December 27, the 24-year-old stated: "I’m single I will never be in another relationship again".
Shortly after the post went viral content creator Gabrielle 'Gigi' Alayah also broke the silence on her own channel with a statement, which read, "I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about off a FAKE twitter post is insane."
She went on to say “I've never cheated on you, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else pls."
For those unversed, Cenat went public with his relationship with Alayah in December 2024 during a birthday livestream, after months of dating rumours.
At the time, he told fans that the couple is happily together in Manhattan and beginning their relationship.
More recently, the streamer took to Instagram to share his mental health update, saying, "Honestly, over the last few months, I've been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals I really want to achieve."