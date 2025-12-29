‘Real Tarzann’ Mike Holston gives update after skydiving accident

World
Mike Holston, the popular adventure influencer known as ‘The Real Tarzann,’ is hospitalized following a serious skydiving accident and shared a health update with his fans

Taking to Instagram on December 27, Holston shared his image lying straight on a hospital gurney, showing his right leg in bandages and his neck in traction.

The Real Tarzan wrote, “Yesterday I had a Skydiving accident I’ll probably be out for a few weeks! Will make a full update video on what went wrong in my bio ! I’m pretty banged up at the moment in some pretty good pain but just happy to be alive. I know a lot of yall want to see me down but don’t count on it too long enjoy while you can !”

In a subsequent Instagram post on December 28, the 32-year-old shared a video showing himself in unimaginable pain, struggling to breathe, but remained positive, calling it ‘just another rough day in the office.’”


The Miami-based influencer has faced controversy before, including a viral September incident in Australia where he wrestled a freshwater crocodile, receiving immense backlash from conservationists, including Bob Irwin, who called the act as dangerous.

Holston defended himself, saying he did not encourage others to recreate his stunts and released the crocodile safely after photos.

Mike Holston remains a popular figure on social media, with over 16 millions followers eager for updates on his recovery.

