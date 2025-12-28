Most searched names in UK 2025: Charlie Kirk, Ozzy Osbourne and more

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Google reveals what the UK searched for the most in 2025

A tragic incident propelled a political figure to become the most-viewed biography on Wikipedia and the most searched named in the UK.

The figure was Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA who was tragically shot dead while addressing audience at a college campus in Utah.

The right-wing political activist and ally of Donald Trump was killed on September, 2025 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem in front of about 3,000 attendees.

Kirk played an important role in strengthening Trump's political movement and was especially popular among young conservative supporters.

After the tragedy, Kirk's wife Erika was appointed as the new CEO of Turning Point USA.

While, the second most searched person in the UK in 2025 was Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath singer who passed away in July at age 76 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

The third most searched was notorious US serial killer Ed Gein, whose crimes gained renewed attention through the Netflix series Monster.

Additionally, the fourth most searched topic was Adolescence, another hugely successful series from the streaming platform.

The fifth most searched term in the UK was "snow warning."

