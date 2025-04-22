Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night   

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco celebrated the end of the Jewish holiday with a special date night.
The couple, who got engaged in December last year, were recently spotted celebrating Passover Seder on Sunday, April 20, with their close friends.
For those unaware, Passover Seder is a symbolic meal held during Passover, a Jewish holiday commemorating the Israelites' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt.
Selena and Benny’s close pal and Cookbook author, Jake Cohen, took to his Instagram handle on Monday, April 21, to share adorable snapshots of the pair enjoying their special night alongside their close one.
In the photos, Selena and Benny were seen performing their hit song "Bluest Flame" from their recently released musical collaboration, I Said I Love You First.
Jake captioned his post, "4 / 20” to mark the date of the celebration, April 20, later Seder 2025 xoxo The Jewish Joy Boys."
The two previewed their iconic rendition, Bluest Flame, during a surprise appearance at the A24 x IMAX screening of Spring Breakers in New York City on March 19.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop music album 'I Said I Love You First'
It is pertinent to note, that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dropped their first collaborative music album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, shortly after announcing their engagement.