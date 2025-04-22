Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance   

Kevin Costner was spotted with a mystery woman during their latest appearance in Los Angeles.
The 70-year-old American actor stepped out for lunch with a mystery woman in Los Angeles on Monday, April 21, 2025.
For the outing, Costner wore a casual beige sweater, which he paired with gray jeans.
On the other hand, his female companion donned a pair of high-waisted jeans with a black cardigan and sandals.
However, it is not clear whether the two have been dating each other.
This appearance of the Yellowstone star came months after he sparked dating speculations with Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner romance rumours
Page Six reported that the Draft Day actor was previously linked with the Marry Me starlet after they were photographed hanging out at the hotspot Kemo Sabe in Aspen in December.
The two initially ignited the romance rumors during Lopez’s high-profile divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
At the time, a source revealed to Life & Style that Lopez and Costner were making major moves on each other.
"Timing is everything, so there’s certainly a chance these two could make a go of it. Plus, pals on both sides think that Lopez and Kevin would make a super fun match," the insider stated.
Despite the speculations, neither Kevin Costner nor Jennifer Lopez have publicly addressed the romance reports.