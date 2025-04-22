Michael Slater, ex-cricketer receives 4-year prison sentence for domestic violence 

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater was given a four-year prison sentence on Tuesday, April 22, for domestic violence charges.
However, he won't have to serve the full term behind bars, as part of the sentence is suspended.
As per BBC Sports, he has already served over a year in custody after being denied bail in 2024 by a Queensland court, which counts towards his sentence.
Which charges did Slater admit to?
Slater admitted to charges including two counts of common assault, one count of unlawful striking, one of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of strangulation.
These incidents took place between December 2023 and April 2024.
Judge Glen Cash told Slater "alcoholism is part of your make-up" and that his rehabilitation will "not be easy."
"It's obvious that you are an alcoholic," Judge Cash said.
Now, if Slater, who became a well-known television commentator after his cricket career, commits any serious crime in the next five years he could be sent back to prison to finish serving his four-year sentence.
Slater's cricket career:
Slater played 74 Test matches for Australia between 1993 and 2001, during which he scored 5,000 runs, including 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries.
The 55-year-old also played 42 one-day internationals before retiring from professional cricket in 2004 and staring a career in television commentary.