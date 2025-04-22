Michael Slater, ex-cricketer receives 4-year prison sentence for domestic violence

Michael Slater played 74 Test matches for Australia between 1993 and 2001

Michael Slater, ex-cricketer receives 4-year prison sentence for domestic violence
Michael Slater, ex-cricketer receives 4-year prison sentence for domestic violence 

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater was given a four-year prison sentence on Tuesday, April 22, for domestic violence charges.

However, he won't have to serve the full term behind bars, as part of the sentence is suspended.

As per BBC Sports, he has already served over a year in custody after being denied bail in 2024 by a Queensland court, which counts towards his sentence.

Which charges did Slater admit to?

Slater admitted to charges including two counts of common assault, one count of unlawful striking, one of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of strangulation.

These incidents took place between December 2023 and April 2024.

Judge Glen Cash told Slater "alcoholism is part of your make-up" and that his rehabilitation will "not be easy."

"It's obvious that you are an alcoholic," Judge Cash said.

Now, if Slater, who became a well-known television commentator after his cricket career, commits any serious crime in the next five years he could be sent back to prison to finish serving his four-year sentence.

Slater's cricket career:

Slater played 74 Test matches for Australia between 1993 and 2001, during which he scored 5,000 runs, including 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries.

The 55-year-old also played 42 one-day internationals before retiring from professional cricket in 2004 and staring a career in television commentary.

Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places

Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners

Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days

Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set

Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover
Fortnite partners with ‘Marvel's Thunderbolts’ for exclusive free skins
Fortnite partners with ‘Marvel's Thunderbolts’ for exclusive free skins
The Rock to make major appearance following WrestleMania 41
The Rock to make major appearance following WrestleMania 41
Tyreek Hill's wife makes disturbing claims against Miami Dolphins player
Tyreek Hill's wife makes disturbing claims against Miami Dolphins player
Emma Raducanu unveils ‘less is more’ philosophy ahead of Madrid Open
Emma Raducanu unveils ‘less is more’ philosophy ahead of Madrid Open
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: From Nadal to Biles, full list of winners
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: From Nadal to Biles, full list of winners
Simone Biles reveals uncertain LA 2028 Olympics plans: ‘Not so sure’
Simone Biles reveals uncertain LA 2028 Olympics plans: ‘Not so sure’
Jason Kelce celebrates Cam Jurgens’ career milestone with huge contract extension
Jason Kelce celebrates Cam Jurgens’ career milestone with huge contract extension
Cristiano Ronaldo 'ignored' by Lionel Messi in list of football role models for kids
Cristiano Ronaldo 'ignored' by Lionel Messi in list of football role models for kids
Aryna Sabalenka defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in shocking Stuttgart Open final
Aryna Sabalenka defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in shocking Stuttgart Open final
Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41
Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41