Cameron Brink names her fashion favourite at WNBA Draft

Cameron Brink, a player for the Los Angeles Sparks, expressed her opinion about the fashion at the 2025 WNBA Draft on her podcast, Straight to Cam.
Even though Paige Bueckers was the No1 pick of the draft, Brink chose Kiki Iriafe, as the best dressed of the night.
"I think she was... I'm biased because we played together, but I think Kiki was best dressed," Brink said.
Kiki wore a bold gold dress made by a Nigerian designer and matched it with traditional orange jewellery from Nigeria.
Sydel Curry-Lee, who co-hosts the podcast also agreed with Brink's opinion that Kiki was the best dressed, saying, "Oh, me too."
"She looked Hollywood-glam and I loved that she went back to her heritage with her dress and her jewelry-she was glowing," Brink, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL added.
Cameron Brink wedding update:
The player is also about to celebrate an important personal milestone which is her wedding to fiancé Ben Felter.
Brink previously revealed she's working with Curry-Lee's wedding planner, saying, "I loved everything about Sydel's wedding, so I'm glad that she's allowing me to copy her," as per PEOPLE.
In her past interviews, Brink has acknowledged and appreciated Ben for being great source of support during her recovery and rehabilitation process.
For the unversed, Brink began dating Ben on March 10, 2021 after meeting him at Stanford University.