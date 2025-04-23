Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for shocking reason

Millie Bobby Brown has played Eleven in the 'Stranger Things' since its 2016 debut

Millie Bobby Brown skips Stranger Things Broadway premiere for shocking reason
Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for shocking reason

Millie Bobby Brown was noticeably absent from the star-studded Broadway opening of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, sparking speculation among fans.

On April 22, the Stranger Things: The First Shadow marked its broadway opening at New York’s Marquis Theatre.

However, one of the original cast members from the Netflix horror series that inspired the play was missing from the guest list.

Millie Bobby Brown, who has played Eleven in Matt and Ross Duffer’s hit since its 2016 debut, has missed the First Shadow premiere event.

It is reported that the Damsel star is busy filming one of her next projects: Enola Holmes 3. 

Brown is occupied with many Netflix projects apart from the Stranger Things, including last year’s Damsel and The Electric State this March.

The star-studded list of guests supporting the team behind The First Shadow, includes many of the Netflix series’ actors: Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson.

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes:

Brown played the main character in 2020’s Enola Holmes, based on Sherlock Holmes’ intrepid younger sister, and its 2022 sequel.

Enola Holmes 3 is set to mark the return of Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as the family matriarch Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, and several others.

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey

Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move

Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move
Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash

Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts* premiere bash
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts* premiere bash
Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner
Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley
Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley
Shakira announces key update on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour'
Shakira announces key update on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to her surprise cameo in Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’
Jennifer Aniston reacts to her surprise cameo in Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’
Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message
Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message
Sydney Sweeney reunites with Jonathan Davino in surprise appearance after split
Sydney Sweeney reunites with Jonathan Davino in surprise appearance after split
Inside Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising friendship amid romance rumours
Inside Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising friendship amid romance rumours
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set
Kanye West makes public appearance with Bianca Censor amid explosive confession
Kanye West makes public appearance with Bianca Censor amid explosive confession
Tina Knowles reveals stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis after missed mammogram
Tina Knowles reveals stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis after missed mammogram