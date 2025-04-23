Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for shocking reason

Millie Bobby Brown was noticeably absent from the star-studded Broadway opening of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, sparking speculation among fans.
On April 22, the Stranger Things: The First Shadow marked its broadway opening at New York’s Marquis Theatre.
However, one of the original cast members from the Netflix horror series that inspired the play was missing from the guest list.
Millie Bobby Brown, who has played Eleven in Matt and Ross Duffer’s hit since its 2016 debut, has missed the First Shadow premiere event.
It is reported that the Damsel star is busy filming one of her next projects: Enola Holmes 3.
Brown is occupied with many Netflix projects apart from the Stranger Things, including last year’s Damsel and The Electric State this March.
The star-studded list of guests supporting the team behind The First Shadow, includes many of the Netflix series’ actors: Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson.
Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes:
Brown played the main character in 2020’s Enola Holmes, based on Sherlock Holmes’ intrepid younger sister, and its 2022 sequel.
Enola Holmes 3 is set to mark the return of Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as the family matriarch Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, and several others.