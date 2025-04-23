Shakira announces key update on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour'

Shakira has dropped an exciting update regarding her seventh ongoing concert Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.
Since February 11, the 48-year-old Colombian singer has been touring worldwide to promote her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.
Shakira has blessed her fans with a key announcement on her headline-grabbing concert tour.
The Waka Waka hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 23, to disclose the new schedule of her North American tour.
She has shared that one of her first stops in North America will be in Chicago for the upcoming Sueños music festival.
The critically acclaimed musician is reportedly set to deliver an electrifying performance at the upcoming music festival.
Shakira will later take the stage on Saturday night, May 25, at Chicago’s Grant Park.
The superstar wrote caption for her post, "North America see you soon! #LMYNLWorldTour."
According to the singer’s latest announcement, she will conclude her North American tour on June 30, in San Francisco.
Shakira honored designer behind her 'Waka Waka' look
This update from the globally known singer comes after she recently dedicated a gallery to a London-based fashion designer, Jawara Alleyne, on her official Instagram account.
The artist previously created the bright and colorful outfit for her iconic 2010 release rendition, Waka Waka.
For those unaware, Shakira will wrap up her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on November 16, 2025.