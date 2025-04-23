Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner

The 'Wonka' star and Kylie Jenner initially sparked romance speculations back in 2023

Timothée Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, recently responded to the actor’s high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The couple, who has been making headlines due to their whirlwind romance since 2023, has seemingly been approved by their family members.

In a recent interview with Curbed, the Oscar-nominated actor’s mom was asked to reveal her feelings about her son’s current flame.

Nicole responded, "I have to say, she’s lovely, she’s very nice to me."

The veteran actress further shared her thoughts about Timothée’s new property purchase close to Kylie’s million-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

Nicole told the publication, "Did he ask for my advice? No," adding, "He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house."

The mom-of-two further noted that she would love to "visit" the actor instead of trailing with him everywhere.

These heartfelt remarks of Timothée’s mother come months after she joined the Dune 2 actor and his girlfriend at the 2025 Oscars, where he was nominated for the Best Actor category for his role in A Complete Unknown.

At the time, an insider revealed to Page Six that during the winner announcement session, Kylie who was seated next to her boyfriend gave her seat to Nicole, as she wanted the actor to have his precious moment with her mom. 

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's marriage plans 

For those unaware, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level with a big move.

According to a media report, the Call Me By Your Name star might propose to his billionaire girlfriend this year. 

As of now, the duo has not confirmed these ongoing marriage reports.  

