Tom Holland makes jaw-dropping confession about iconic Zendaya sync battle

Tom Holland has opened up about his iconic performance during a sync battle with Zendaya.
The Spider-Man star once performed Rihanna's Umbrella in 2017 during a sync battle against now now-fiancé Zendaya.
In a recent cooking segment with Gordon Ramsay, Tom, 29, revealed that he used his “granny's fishnets” in the famous performance.
He said, "It's so funny, Zendaya and I, we were chatting at the time about what we were gonna do, and we had agreed that we would take it easy. That was the agreement, that it was like, 'I'm not gonna do anything crazy, you're not gonna do anything crazy, we're just gonna keep it nice and easy breezy.'"
The Avenger star added, "When I was working with the creative team coming up with the ideas, they kind of pitched this 'Umbrella' thing, and as we were rehearsing, it got crazier and crazier. Then the rain machine came in. And then I was like, 'F--- it, I wanna wear fishnets and do this, and I want a wig and a quick-change.' "
Tom also shared his father was “very worried” about his performance.
On the work front, he will be next seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside co-star Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon.