Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland makes jaw-dropping confession about iconic Zendaya sync battle

Tom Holland reminisces dancing on Rihanna's hit single 'Umbrella' during sync battle with Zendaya

Tom Holland makes jaw-dropping confession about iconic Zendaya sync battle
Tom Holland makes jaw-dropping confession about iconic Zendaya sync battle

Tom Holland has opened up about his iconic performance during a sync battle with Zendaya.

The Spider-Man star once performed Rihanna's Umbrella in 2017 during a sync battle against now now-fiancé Zendaya.

In a recent cooking segment with Gordon Ramsay, Tom, 29, revealed that he used his “granny's fishnets” in the famous performance.

He said, "It's so funny, Zendaya and I, we were chatting at the time about what we were gonna do, and we had agreed that we would take it easy. That was the agreement, that it was like, 'I'm not gonna do anything crazy, you're not gonna do anything crazy, we're just gonna keep it nice and easy breezy.'"

The Avenger star added, "When I was working with the creative team coming up with the ideas, they kind of pitched this 'Umbrella' thing, and as we were rehearsing, it got crazier and crazier. Then the rain machine came in. And then I was like, 'F--- it, I wanna wear fishnets and do this, and I want a wig and a quick-change.' "

Tom also shared his father was “very worried” about his performance.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside co-star Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon.

You Might Like:

Justin Bieber features Hailey, Jack in touching ‘Yukon’ music video teaser

Justin Bieber features Hailey, Jack in touching ‘Yukon’ music video teaser
Justin Bieber has released heart-melting visuals of new song ‘Yukon’ featuring sweet family moments with Hailey Bieber and Jack

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share intimate dinner with famous friends in NYC

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share intimate dinner with famous friends in NYC
The 'Friends' alum was spotted out in New York City with her boyfriend Jim Curtis amid romance buzz

Ozzy Osbourne's shocking cause of death disclosed after he dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne's shocking cause of death disclosed after he dies at 76
The Black Sabbath frontman's daughter Aimee submitted the death certificate at a registry in London

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo brings fairytale vibe to Paris show in dreamy pink look: See

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo brings fairytale vibe to Paris show in dreamy pink look: See
Jisoo shares ethereal glimpses from BLACKPINK’s mesmerizing concert in Paris as part of Deadline World Tour

2025 VMA nominations list: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé face off for big title

2025 VMA nominations list: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé face off for big title
Lady Gaga led the VMA 2025 nomination list, scoring an impressive 12 nods

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘best thing’ about dating beau Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘best thing’ about dating beau Chris Hughes
The ‘Karma’ singer shares never-before-seen sizzling photo with her boyfriend Chris Hughes in new update

Lady Gaga set to haunt 'Wednesday' season 2 with new music

Lady Gaga set to haunt 'Wednesday' season 2 with new music
The 'Blood Mary' singer wrote a new track titled 'Dead Dance' for the hit Netflix series

Kylie Jenner implements drastic privacy measure after multiple stalker scares

Kylie Jenner implements drastic privacy measure after multiple stalker scares
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has faced several disturbing stalking incidents in recent years