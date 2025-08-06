Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted house-hunting in Ohio’s richest Suburbs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be taking their high-profile relationship to next level!
According to a report from Cleveland Scene, the Love Story singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spotted hunting house in Northeast Ohio’s upscale Eastside suburbs in June.
“They visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio’s tony Eastside suburbs,” the local outlet reported on Tuesday.
While the real reason behind their house hunting is not confirmed, reports are suggesting that they could be planning a move to the Cleveland area.
Their house-hunting trip reportedly took place when they enjoyed a lunch date at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls, a nearby neighborhood.
“Travis grew up in Cleveland Heights, so he decided to visit somewhere he was familiar with,” the restaurant manager said of the lunch date at the time.
Although Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, he is reportedly eyeing a more lavish community for him and Swift to settle down in.
The Cleveland Scene described the neighborhoods the pair visited as the “kind of places where wealth is abundant and babies are born with fully funded 529 accounts just in case they don’t get a lacrosse scholarship or decide to forego higher education altogether to pursue dressage full time.”
Currently, Taylor Swift owns an impressive $80 million real estate portfolio, including a $17 million Rhode Island mansion while Kelce has a $6 million mansion in Kansas City.