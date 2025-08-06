Matt Smith set to play villain against Ryan Gosling in new ‘Star Wars’ film

Matt Smith is all set to play villain against Ryan Gosling in Shawn Levy’s highly anticipated film, Star Wars: Starfighter.
According to sources close to the actor, the House of the Dragon star has joined the cast for Lucasfilm, as per Variety.
Smith will reportedly appear in a villain role, opposite previously announced cast members Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth.
While the news has generated excitement among franchise fans, Lucasfilm has yet to confirm the actor's role.
This isn’t the first time that The Crown actor has been linked with the Star Wars franchise as he alum was previously cast in The Rise of Skywalker, but ultimately didn’t appear in the film.
We were close to being in it, but it never quite happened. I think the thing they were thinking of before. Eventually, the part became obsolete and they didn’t need it. So, I never got to be in ‘Star Wars,'” he told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2021.
Star Wars: Starfighter, written by Jonathan Tropper, will begin filming this fall and is set to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027.
Matt Smith is currently gearing up to star in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, based on the novel of the same name, alongside Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz.
Caught Stealing is set to hit theaters on August 29.