Kelley Mack, 'The Walking Dead' star passes away at 33

Kelley Mack, best known for her roles in The Walking Dead and 9-1-1, has passed away at the age of 33.
On Tuesday, August 5, her family shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account with a beautiful portrait of the actress.
According to her family statement, the Chicago Med actress died on Saturday in her hometown of Cincinnati after battling with glioma of the central nervous system.
The caption of the social media post read, "It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go."
Mack began her career as a child actor, making appearances in commercials before she went on to earn an acting award from Tisch School of the Arts for her debut role in The Elephant Garden, a film that also won the Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2008.
The Delicate Arch actress portrayed Addy in Season 9 of The Walking Dead and was also known as Penelope Jacobs from Chicago Med's Season 8.
Mack also had an interest in screenwriting as she worked on projects with her mother, Kristen Klebenow.
She collaborated with her mom on several full-feature scripts, including On The Black, a 1950s era college baseball story that is loosely based on her maternal grandparents, who attended Ohio University.