Jenna Ortega ‘confides’ in ‘Wednesday’ co-star Emma Myers

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers open up about becoming close friends on ‘Wednesday’ set

Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega opened up about the close bond they have formed after starring together in Wednesday.

The young actresses are set to reprise their roles as Enid Sinclair and Wednesday Addams in the second season of the hit Netflix series.

During a chat with Seventeen‘s digital cover, the duo dished on their close friendship.

Emma swoon over Jenna, “I love her so much. We have such a fun time together. She’s producing this next season so she had a lot more creative input and was always telling me, ‘If there’s something you don’t like or something you’re not comfortable with, let me know and I’ll be your person.’”

She added, “She definitely was looking out for the cast, but she’s also such a great friend. You can confide in her. I instantly felt really close to her because she’s so cool, so open, and such a lovely person.”

Meanwhile, Jenna said that Emma, as a friend, was incredibly generous, patient, and charming, and that she felt really lucky to have gotten to know her and love her throughout the years and to have been able to spend so much time with her.

Wednesday season 2 is set to drop in two parts with first one to debut on Netflix on August 6.

While, the second part will be released on streaming giant on September 3.

