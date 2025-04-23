Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play

In Sophie Nyweide death case police are investigating multiple potential causes, including foul play.
As per TMZ, on April 22, a member of the Bennington Police Department shared that the investigations will consider “a range of possible causes, including foul play.”
The outlet also reported that Nyweide, who died on Monday, April 14, was “found lifeless on a riverbank.”
Sharing the further details on Nyweide's death, the report mentioned that she was allegedly found “not far from a high school in Bennington” at around 4:00 AM on Monday and was “declared dead at the scene.”
It is reported that “a man was with Sophie when she died” and that the man “is cooperating with cops.”
However, he is reportedly not “considered a suspect or person of interest.”
Notably, an autopsy is still “pending” and a toxicology report is reportedly being conducted.
Sophie Nyweide death:
On Monday, the Margot Of The Wedding star family posted an online obituary, confirming the date of her death along with multiple photos.
Her obituary read, “Sophie. A life ended too soon. May it not be in vain. May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better. Yes, we must all protect our children and do better.”
Nyweide’s family described her as a “kind and trusting girl” who wrote and drew “voraciously.”
She got love as a “beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt” and also “seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else,” per the obituary.
To note, Nyweide known for her role as Michelle Williams’ in the 2009 film Mammoth.