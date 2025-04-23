Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play

'Margot Of The Wedding' star family posted an online obituary, confirming the date of her death

Sophie Nyweides death prompts police investigation into possible foul play
Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play

In Sophie Nyweide death case police are investigating multiple potential causes, including foul play.

As per TMZ, on April 22, a member of the Bennington Police Department shared that the investigations will consider “a range of possible causes, including foul play.”

The outlet also reported that Nyweide, who died on Monday, April 14, was “found lifeless on a riverbank.”

Sharing the further details on Nyweide's death, the report mentioned that she was allegedly found “not far from a high school in Bennington” at around 4:00 AM on Monday and was “declared dead at the scene.”

It is reported that “a man was with Sophie when she died” and that the man “is cooperating with cops.”

However, he is reportedly not “considered a suspect or person of interest.”

Notably, an autopsy is still “pending” and a toxicology report is reportedly being conducted.

Sophie Nyweide death:

On Monday, the Margot Of The Wedding star family posted an online obituary, confirming the date of her death along with multiple photos.

Her obituary read, “Sophie. A life ended too soon. May it not be in vain. May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better. Yes, we must all protect our children and do better.”

Nyweide’s family described her as a “kind and trusting girl” who wrote and drew “voraciously.”

She got love as a “beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt” and also “seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else,” per the obituary.

To note, Nyweide known for her role as Michelle Williams’ in the 2009 film Mammoth.

Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs

Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation

New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation
Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut

Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut
Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash
Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner
Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley
Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley
Shakira announces key update on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour'
Shakira announces key update on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to her surprise cameo in Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’
Jennifer Aniston reacts to her surprise cameo in Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’
Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for shocking reason
Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for shocking reason
Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message
Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message
Sydney Sweeney reunites with Jonathan Davino in surprise appearance after split
Sydney Sweeney reunites with Jonathan Davino in surprise appearance after split
Inside Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising friendship amid romance rumours
Inside Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising friendship amid romance rumours
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set