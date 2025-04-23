Jay-Z faces setback in defamation lawsuit against rape accuser  

Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z recently faced a major setback in his ongoing defamation case against a woman who has accused him of rape.
In December 2024, a woman, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, claimed that the 55-year-old rapper and the disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted her during the afterparty of the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old.
Shortly after filing the accusation, Jay-Z initially submitted a defamation lawsuit against Doe this year, firmly denying the allegations.
However, on Tuesday, April 22, Doe filed a motion in a federal court in Alabama to dismiss Jay-Z's lawsuit, arguing that he has "failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."
People reported that the accuser's legal representatives argued in the motion, "The lawsuit was initiated and prosecuted for malicious reasons, not that any process was wrongfully used after issuance."
"Carter has not alleged facts that would support an abuse of process claim," the attorney alleged in the court.
Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, had previously commented on the rapper's decision to sue his rape accuser, stating, "The truth had to fully come out. This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation."
As of now, neither Jay-Z nor his legal team has made any public statements regarding the new developments in his accuser's case.