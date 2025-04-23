King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace

King Charles, Queen Camilla are set to host a key reception at Buckingham Palace.
As per GB News, the special event will take place on April 30 to recognize community-based initiatives that raise awareness about cancer and support patients with the deadly disease.
The British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK will be joined by the Duchess of Gloucester at the event.
Cancer charities and those living with cancer, including Adele Roberts, Ashley Cain, Richard E Grant, and the parents of the late Dame Deborah James, are invited at the event.
A charity named Hope for Tomorrow is also invited to attend the community reception.
The CEO of Hope for Tomorrow, Tina Seymour, said, "We are incredibly proud to be part of such a prestigious occasion. It follows our special event last year attended by HRH Prince Michael of Kent.”
She added, "Our recent royal recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team, who work tirelessly to ensure that our mobile cancer care and support services reach patients across the country."
About King Charles cancer battle:
King Charles III announced his cancer diagnoses in February 2024 through Buckingham Palace.
Ever since then, he has been undergoing "regular treatments.”
In March 2025, the British monarch was hospitalised due to temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.
Moreover, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024.
She later announced completing chemotherapy in September 2024.