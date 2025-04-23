King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace

The British monarch set to honour community-based initiatives for cancer patients at the upcoming reception

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 23, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace

King Charles, Queen Camilla are set to host a key reception at Buckingham Palace.

As per GB News, the special event will take place on April 30 to recognize community-based initiatives that raise awareness about cancer and support patients with the deadly disease.

The British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK will be joined by the Duchess of Gloucester at the event.

Cancer charities and those living with cancer, including Adele Roberts, Ashley Cain, Richard E Grant, and the parents of the late Dame Deborah James, are invited at the event.

A charity named Hope for Tomorrow is also invited to attend the community reception.

The CEO of Hope for Tomorrow, Tina Seymour, said, "We are incredibly proud to be part of such a prestigious occasion. It follows our special event last year attended by HRH Prince Michael of Kent.”

She added, "Our recent royal recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team, who work tirelessly to ensure that our mobile cancer care and support services reach patients across the country."

About King Charles cancer battle:

King Charles III announced his cancer diagnoses in February 2024 through Buckingham Palace.

Ever since then, he has been undergoing "regular treatments.”

In March 2025, the British monarch was hospitalised due to temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

Moreover, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024.

She later announced completing chemotherapy in September 2024.

UK signals lowering US car tariffs in bid for trade deal

UK signals lowering US car tariffs in bid for trade deal
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens

Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace
Scott Bessent hints at ‘big’ trade deal between US-China

Scott Bessent hints at ‘big’ trade deal between US-China
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED
Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name
Prince Louis birthday highlights sweet bond with Kate Middleton's parents
Prince Louis birthday highlights sweet bond with Kate Middleton's parents
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis' seventh birthday with sweet wish
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis' seventh birthday with sweet wish
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share important message on Prince Louis' birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share important message on Prince Louis' birthday
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish Prince Louis 'happy 7th birthday' with new photo
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish Prince Louis 'happy 7th birthday' with new photo
Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé