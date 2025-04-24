Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home

Meghan Markle has finally shared the reason for not filming her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan at her own home.
The Duchess of Sussex lives in Monetecito, California, with husband Prince Harry and their two young children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
Her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which premiered on March 4, 2025, was filmed at a nearby farmhouse, owned by their neighbours, Tom and Sherrie Cipolla.
The decision sparked confusion among fans, who were excited to get a small glimpse of her life through the Netflix series.
In a conversation with Time CEO Jessica Sibley, on Wednesday, April 23, at the 2025 Time100 Summit in New York City, Meghan finally addressed the issue.
"When people say, 'Why didn't you [film in] your house?' Well, I have kids coming home for their nap, and 80 people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I'd want for them to have."
Discussing the filming location, she added,“We were really fortunate to find something close by."
Meghan also revealed that setting these boundaries for her family is "how I take care of myself."
With Love, Meghan season 2 announcement
Just days after the release of With Love, Meghan season 1, on March 7, the mother-of-two confirmed that her show has been renewed for the second instalment, and will be premiering in the fall.
Meghan Markle reveals season 2 surprising guest
Along with that, she also revealed that celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés will be one of the guest in the upcoming season.
In January, during the devastating LA wildfire, Meghan and Harry were joined by the renowned chef as they handing out food and supplies to the victims.