‘Heads of State’ trailer features Priyanka Chopra rescuing John Cena, Idris Elba

The highly-anticipated action-comedy Heads of State has finally dropped it's official trailer!
Head of States features Priyanka Chopra as an MI6 agent, who has been tasked to rescue Idris Elba, the UK prime minister and John Cena, who is playing the president of the US.
On Wednesday, April 23, Prime Video released the trailer, which showcased the rivalry between John and Idris, as they get attacked mid-air in their plane.
Although, the duo made it out alive, they were forced to work together to save themselves and put an end to the global conspiracy.
In the later half of the trailer, Priyanka was introduced as Noel Bisset, an agent, given the serious responsibility to keep the two heads of state safe.
The Citadel actress concluded her role as she delivered the line, "A lot of people want you dead. My mission is to deliver you to the most secure location of this continent."
Heads of State cast
Heads of State also stars Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, and will mark the long-awaited reunion of John Cena and Idris Elba, who appeared in 2021's The Suicide Squad.
Head of State released date
Heads of state is slated to release on July 2, 2025 on Prime Video in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.