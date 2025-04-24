‘Heads of State’ trailer features Priyanka Chopra rescuing John Cena, Idris Elba

John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra join forces for an comedic - action experience in 'Head of States' trailer

‘Heads of State’ trailer features Priyanka Chopra rescuing John Cena, Idris Elba
‘Heads of State’ trailer features Priyanka Chopra rescuing John Cena, Idris Elba

The highly-anticipated action-comedy Heads of State has finally dropped it's official trailer!

Head of States features Priyanka Chopra as an MI6 agent, who has been tasked to rescue Idris Elba, the UK prime minister and John Cena, who is playing the president of the US.

On Wednesday, April 23, Prime Video released the trailer, which showcased the rivalry between John and Idris, as they get attacked mid-air in their plane.

Although, the duo made it out alive, they were forced to work together to save themselves and put an end to the global conspiracy.

In the later half of the trailer, Priyanka was introduced as Noel Bisset, an agent, given the serious responsibility to keep the two heads of state safe.

The Citadel actress concluded her role as she delivered the line, "A lot of people want you dead. My mission is to deliver you to the most secure location of this continent."

Heads of State cast 

Heads of State also stars Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, and will mark the long-awaited reunion of John Cena and Idris Elba, who appeared in 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Head of State released date

Heads of state is slated to release on July 2, 2025 on Prime Video in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Watch Heads of State trailer here


Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife

Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife
Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah

Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet
Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers

Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers
Gracie Abrams expresses excitement for new shows after ‘rocking’ Asia tour
Gracie Abrams expresses excitement for new shows after ‘rocking’ Asia tour
Penn Badgley makes bombshell admission about work life amid ‘You’ S5 release
Penn Badgley makes bombshell admission about work life amid ‘You’ S5 release
Pete Davidson opens up about grueling tattoo removal process
Pete Davidson opens up about grueling tattoo removal process
Lorde drops 'What Was That' music video after Washington Square Park incident
Lorde drops 'What Was That' music video after Washington Square Park incident
Lily Collins writes loving note to Camille Razat as she exits ‘Emily in Paris’
Lily Collins writes loving note to Camille Razat as she exits ‘Emily in Paris’
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Ryan Reynolds shares sweet story behind son Olin’s favorite film
Ryan Reynolds shares sweet story behind son Olin’s favorite film
Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak confirmed to lead upcoming 'Hunger Games' prequel
Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak confirmed to lead upcoming 'Hunger Games' prequel
Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out
Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations
Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession
Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession
‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser: Jenna Ortega returns to Nevermore Academy
‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser: Jenna Ortega returns to Nevermore Academy