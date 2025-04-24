Queen Mary steps back into spotlight after marking special milestone

Queen Mary has officially returned to the royal spotlight, resuming her public duties just days after celebrating a significant personal milestone.
The Queen Consort of Denmark marked her return to the royal duties after celebrating Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday.
Taking to the official Instagram account, the Danish royal family shared glimpses of Queen Mary participating in a special event at the Nørrebro Theater on Wednesday evening.
In a shared post, the Danish Palace wrote the caption, “The challenges and opportunities of the future were explored in connection with the 20th anniversary of Research Døgn, where Her Majesty the Queen participated in a special event at the Nørrebro Theater on Wednesday evening.”
The palace added, “Through five time-based perspectives — spanning from the coming decades all the way to the year 3025 — Danish scientists shared their insights on how artificial intelligence, climate change, and human conditions could shape our society and planet in the future.”
They noted, “the event celebrated two decades of sharing research and knowledge with the public and highlighted the vital role of research in shaping society’s development.”
Princess Isabella's 18th birthday:
Notably, Queen Mary’s outing came after the Danish Royal family celebrated Princess Isabella's 18th birthday on April 21.
Princess Isabella celebrated her birthday last week with two regal events.
Firstly, there was a public bash celebrating talented youth in the city of Aarhus, then, the entire royal family turned out for a glamorous performance at the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen on April 15.