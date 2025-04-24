Queen Mary steps back into spotlight after marking special milestone

Queen Consort of Denmark marked her return to the royal duties after celebrating Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 24, 2025
Queen Mary steps back into spotlight after marking special milestone
Queen Mary steps back into spotlight after marking special milestone

Queen Mary has officially returned to the royal spotlight, resuming her public duties just days after celebrating a significant personal milestone.

The Queen Consort of Denmark marked her return to the royal duties after celebrating Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday.

Taking to the official Instagram account, the Danish royal family shared glimpses of Queen Mary participating in a special event at the Nørrebro Theater on Wednesday evening.

In a shared post, the Danish Palace wrote the caption, “The challenges and opportunities of the future were explored in connection with the 20th anniversary of Research Døgn, where Her Majesty the Queen participated in a special event at the Nørrebro Theater on Wednesday evening.”

The palace added, “Through five time-based perspectives — spanning from the coming decades all the way to the year 3025 — Danish scientists shared their insights on how artificial intelligence, climate change, and human conditions could shape our society and planet in the future.”


They noted, “the event celebrated two decades of sharing research and knowledge with the public and highlighted the vital role of research in shaping society’s development.”

Princess Isabella's 18th birthday:

Notably, Queen Mary’s outing came after the Danish Royal family celebrated Princess Isabella's 18th birthday on April 21.

Princess Isabella celebrated her birthday last week with two regal events.

Firstly, there was a public bash celebrating talented youth in the city of Aarhus, then, the entire royal family turned out for a glamorous performance at the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen on April 15.

Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife

Penn Badgley attends 'You' final season premiere with pregnant wife
Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah

Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke make rare appearance at 'Just in Time' red carpet
Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers

Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers
Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah
Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah
Prince William, Princess Kate to relive early romance days in 14th anniversary trip
Prince William, Princess Kate to relive early romance days in 14th anniversary trip
Meghan Markle pens sweet note after attending TIME100 with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle pens sweet note after attending TIME100 with Prince Harry
James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis
James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home
Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit
Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit
Queen Mary to visit Vatican City for Pope Francis’ funeral mass
Queen Mary to visit Vatican City for Pope Francis’ funeral mass
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing