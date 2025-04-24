‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3: Release date, cast, poster

Prime Videos has officially teased the highly anticipated love triangle of Fisher brothers with the release of the first poster and premiere date for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.
The upcoming show will consist of 11 episodes, making it the longest outing of the series to date. The first season had only seven episodes, meanwhile the second season featured eight.
In the final season of the hit series based on Jenny Han's novel, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly's ultimate choice will be revealed.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 poster:
In the viral poster, Belly Conklin can be seen getting a kiss on the cheek from Jeremiah Fisher, while his brother Conrad looks stony-faced.
Belly donned a chic red dress, while Jeremiah and Conrad opted for basic tees.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast:
The main cast including Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno are reprising their roles.
The remaining cast includes Rain Spencer as Belly’s best friend Taylor Madison Jewel, Colin Ferguson as John Conklin, Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, and Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date:
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has been announced to release globally on Prime Video, on Wednesday, July 16.
Prime Video has also released the first look of the show with a poster featuring the central love triangle.