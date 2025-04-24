French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack

The attacker, who was 15 years old entered the school building at around 12:30 pm carrying a knife

  • April 24, 2025
A tragic incident unfolded at a private school in France on Thursday, April 24 where a teenage girl was brutally killed in a knife attack.

Three other people were also injured in the incident and as per the reports the attacker was also a student from the same school, named Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides, in Nantes, western France.

The attacker, who was 15 years old entered the school building at around 12:30 pm carrying a knife.

He went to the second floor and attacked a teenage girl and then moved to the first floor and attack at least three students before being stopped by the teachers before the police got there.

As per the local officials, police found two knives at the scene, one of which was a hunting knife.

Reports further revealed that the attacker was reportedly wearing a black clothing, helmet and balaclava.

Another shocking discovery in the attack:

After the attack, the students at the school revealed that they got an email from the attacker earlier that day.

As per the reports, the two of the students who were injured are in a very serious condition.

Moreover, police mentioned that there is no indication that the attack was connected to terrorism.

The entire matter is under investigation and the area is now filled with army officers, medic and fire officers.

