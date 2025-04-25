Nicola Coughlan goes red carpet official with boyfriend Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn confirmed their romance in October after being spotted hand-in-hand in North London

After Instagram, Nicola Coughlan is making her romance with Jake Dunn red carpet official!

The loved-up couple made their red carpet debut at the Bafta TV and Craft Awards nominees party on Thursday.

During the appearance, the Bridgerton actress and her Renegade Nell star boyfriend looked totally smitten as they arrived at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

For the evening, Coughlan slipped into a dazzling black jacket dress which featured an eye-catching tulle bow on the back.

She completed her stunning outfit with a pair of black tights and towering black platform heels.

To finish her look, the blonde beauty toted her belongings around in a small satin micro bag.

Meanwhile, Dunn complemented his girlfriend in a two-piece navy suit over a burgundy wool jumper and paired it with white trainers.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

The surprising red carpet debut comes months after Nicola went Instagram official with Jake to celebrate his 25th birthday in February.

Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn relationship:

Nicola Coughlan first met Jake Dunn through her 'Derry Girls' co-star and close friend Louisa Harland.

After months of hiding the budding relationship, the couple finally confirmed their romance in October after they were spotted returning home hand-in-hand from a pub trip in North London.

“They're absolutely besotted with each other and have so much fun together,” friends of the couple previously told MailOnline.

Jake has appeared in projects opposite Nicola's Derry Girls co-stars Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn.

