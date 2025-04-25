Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence

The Queen Consort of Denmark, Mary, speaks out on domestic violence at a special conference at IDA Center

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
Queen Mary delivered a powerful speech at Detection of Domestic Violence conference.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, April 25, the Danish Queen’s organization, The Mary Foundation, shared a couple of photo from her new outing as they provided an update on a key event she attended.

For her latest engagement, the Queen Consort marked her presence at a special conference, titled Detection of Domestic Violence – held at the IDA Conference Center in Copenhagen – that aims to address domestic abuse.

At the conference, Mary shared an impactful message stating, "Violence is never the children's fault. It is our - the adults - responsibility to see, to reach out, to ask and to act. We have to do it for the sake of each child. And we should do it for each other.”

“At Mary Fonden, we believe that professionals in municipalities, police, healthcare and civil society can play a crucial role in detecting violence and acting on their insight - if they have the knowledge needed,” read the caption of the foundation’s post.

The officials further noted, “That's why, together with Barndom Without Violence and Ole Kirk's Fond, we invited them to a conference. Thank you very much to those who were on stage and to those who listened.”

Queen Mary at Detection of Domestic Violence conference:

At the special event, Queen Mary made a striking appearance in a pale pink silk blouse paired with a mulberry purple trousers.

She styled her hair parted from the mid in loose curls and wore statement earrings to complement the look.

