Will Smith's son Jaden Smith makes shocking late night Paris appearance

Jaden Smith joined dad Will Smiths for the Father's Day concert at London's Wembley Stadium last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Will Smiths son Jaden Smith makes shocking late night Paris appearance
Will Smith's son Jaden Smith makes shocking late night Paris appearance

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith has been spotted in Paris with a friend and a concerning tool.

Just a week after his surprise performance with dad in London, the Way Up crooner was seen at a public park in the City of Love at 3 a.m. with an anonymous friend.

The pair had a water bong at their side, and Jaden was also seen holding a lighter.

For the early morning hang, Jaden was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a bright yellow coat with baggy jeans.

He paired the outfit with a bright red hat which covered his braids.

The 26-year-old musician was carrying a black bag as he left the park bench with his friend, who was donned in an all-black ensemble.

Jaden is a frequent visitor of Paris, as he was spotted there last week enjoying dinner with the fashion designer Christian Louboutin.

Last week, The Karate Kid actor surprised fans as he joined Will at the UK stadium as part of Capital's Summertime Ball to celebrate Father's Day.

Jaden has a reputation in the entertainment industry for having his own style and for doing things his own way.

During an interview with Complex in October, he was asked about a tweet where he noted, "actively working on being more weird."

When asked what he meant, Jaden responded, "Because I went through a lot of my life trying to be normal. It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while."

Notably, Jaden Smith's debut in the entertainment industry was in the 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness, where he acted alongside his father, Will Smith.

Read more : Entertainment
Jay-Z takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour
Jay-Z takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour
Kanye West made controversial remarks publicly about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids, Rumi and Sir, earlier this year
Miley Cyrus drops sweet post ahead of ‘Something Beautiful’ film’s release
Miley Cyrus drops sweet post ahead of ‘Something Beautiful’ film’s release
The ‘Hannah Montana’ actress’s musical film of new album ‘Something Beautiful’ will release internationally on June 27, 2025
Selena Gomez debuts new hair transformation after receiving career milestone
Selena Gomez debuts new hair transformation after receiving career milestone
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker vows fans with new dramatic haircut on Instagram
Bella Hadid posts nostalgic photo series to ring in Anwar Hadid’s 26th birthday
Bella Hadid posts nostalgic photo series to ring in Anwar Hadid’s 26th birthday
The Vogue model celebrates her younger brother, Anwar Hadid’s special day with a carousel of throwback photos and sweet notes
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray joins Elizabeth for singer's new career milestone
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray joins Elizabeth for singer's new career milestone
Billy Ray Cyrus shares Miley Cyrus with his first ex-wife, Tish Cyrus
MGK brings rarely-seen daughter Casie to Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
MGK brings rarely-seen daughter Casie to Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
Machine Gun Kelly shares 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon
Beyoncé sparks wild frenzy with Jay-Z’s surprise onstage appearance on tour
Beyoncé sparks wild frenzy with Jay-Z’s surprise onstage appearance on tour
The exciting Cowboy Carter tour moment marks Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first time on stage together in seven years
Lana Del Rey celebrates her 40th birthday with husband and in-laws
Lana Del Rey celebrates her 40th birthday with husband and in-laws
Lana Del Rey is gearing up for her tour, which will kick off on June 23 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner party hard in first joint appearance after engagement
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner party hard in first joint appearance after engagement
The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker confirmed her engagement to beau Callum Turner last week
Jennifer Garner ditches Ben Affleck as she steps out with beau for key event
Jennifer Garner ditches Ben Affleck as she steps out with beau for key event
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways in 2018 after spending 13 years together
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B’s cryptic announcement comes two days after she released her new single 'Outside'
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated husband, Chris Pratt's birthday with adorable photos and a sweet note