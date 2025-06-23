Will Smith's son Jaden Smith makes shocking late night Paris appearance

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith has been spotted in Paris with a friend and a concerning tool.
Just a week after his surprise performance with dad in London, the Way Up crooner was seen at a public park in the City of Love at 3 a.m. with an anonymous friend.
The pair had a water bong at their side, and Jaden was also seen holding a lighter.
For the early morning hang, Jaden was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a bright yellow coat with baggy jeans.
He paired the outfit with a bright red hat which covered his braids.
The 26-year-old musician was carrying a black bag as he left the park bench with his friend, who was donned in an all-black ensemble.
Jaden is a frequent visitor of Paris, as he was spotted there last week enjoying dinner with the fashion designer Christian Louboutin.
Last week, The Karate Kid actor surprised fans as he joined Will at the UK stadium as part of Capital's Summertime Ball to celebrate Father's Day.
Jaden has a reputation in the entertainment industry for having his own style and for doing things his own way.
During an interview with Complex in October, he was asked about a tweet where he noted, "actively working on being more weird."
When asked what he meant, Jaden responded, "Because I went through a lot of my life trying to be normal. It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while."
Notably, Jaden Smith's debut in the entertainment industry was in the 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness, where he acted alongside his father, Will Smith.