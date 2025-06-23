Miley Cyrus drops sweet post ahead of ‘Something Beautiful’ film’s release

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on an “experience” like never before!
Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, June 23, the Hannah Montana actress shared a carousel of photos featuring her with her die-hard fans from the London premiere of new visual film, Something Beautiful.
Something Beautiful is a musical film and visual album by the Flowers crooner, which serves as a visual companion to her ninth studio album of the same name.
In the post’s caption, the More to Lose hitmaker shared the release date of the exciting musical film, which is set to premiere internationally for one night only on June 27, 2025.
“Getting lost in London… dancing with you all to the music was heaven. I’ve never experienced the film like this before. Something Beautiful the visual releases in cinemas internationally June 27,’ she penned.
The caption was accompanied by a gallery of photos featuring the When I Look At You songstress sharing a heartfelt moment with her fans as she joyfully met and greeted them during the film's London premiere.
Fans’ reaction:
Gushing over Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful: The Visual, one of the fans who attended the London show, commented, “That night was a LUCID DREAM. I love u.”
Another shared a heartfelt incident, writing, “WE LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU'RE DOING, YOU STOPPED TO MAKE A PIC FOR MY FRIEND IN THE POURING RAIN, YOU'RE THE SWEETEST HUMAN EVER.”
“A first experience for me too!! We love you,” expressed a third.
Miley Cyrus’s album, Something Beautiful, was released on May 30, 2025.