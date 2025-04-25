Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern

The risk of plastic contamination in food items is rapidly increasing and we often don't know which products could turn out to be harmful for us.
Keeping this issue in mind, a major UK's supermarket has issued an urgent recall for a popular product that everyone frequently buys.
Super market chain, Morrisons has issued a food recall for susages packs, the Morrisons The Best 6 Thick Cumberland Susages, due to concerns that might contain pieces of blue plastics.
What company said?
The company said in a statement, "Morrisons is recalling Morrisons The Best 6 Thick Cumberland Sausages because the product may contain small pieces of blue plastic."
“Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt," it added.
The notice further added, “No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety."
Why are food recalls issued?
Food recalls occur when there are problems with products.
Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in a statement, "If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).
It further noted, "The FSA issues Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers."