Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern

UK's Morrisons has issued an urgent recall for a popular product that everyone frequently buys

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern
Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern

The risk of plastic contamination in food items is rapidly increasing and we often don't know which products could turn out to be harmful for us.

Keeping this issue in mind, a major UK's supermarket has issued an urgent recall for a popular product that everyone frequently buys.

Super market chain, Morrisons has issued a food recall for susages packs, the Morrisons The Best 6 Thick Cumberland Susages, due to concerns that might contain pieces of blue plastics.

What company said?

The company said in a statement, "Morrisons is recalling Morrisons The Best 6 Thick Cumberland Sausages because the product may contain small pieces of blue plastic."

“Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt," it added.

The notice further added, “No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety."

Why are food recalls issued?

Food recalls occur when there are problems with products.

Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in a statement, "If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

It further noted, "The FSA issues Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers."

UK's most budget-friendly coastal town: A hidden gem for tourists

UK's most budget-friendly coastal town: A hidden gem for tourists
Billy Ray Cyrus credits Elizabeth Hurley's text for reigniting his faith in love

Billy Ray Cyrus credits Elizabeth Hurley's text for reigniting his faith in love
Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern

Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern
Justin Bieber issues major statement about Hailey, Jack after backlash

Justin Bieber issues major statement about Hailey, Jack after backlash
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign
Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign
California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week
UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week
Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death
Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death
French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack
French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack
Ancient secrets unveiled: Roman skeleton confirms gladiators fought lions
Ancient secrets unveiled: Roman skeleton confirms gladiators fought lions
American Airlines flight crew faces backlash over passenger death
American Airlines flight crew faces backlash over passenger death