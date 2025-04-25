Liverpool introduces overnight stay tax to boost tourism: Details

Manchester became the first city in the UK to introduce a tourist tax in April 2023

  • April 25, 2025
The people who stay overnight in Liverpool will now have to pay a £2 tourist tax.

As per multiple outlets, this decision was supported by most hotel owners in the city.

In a vote, 59% of the 83 hotels in Liverpool supported the new tax with a voter turnout of 53%.

The tax, set to be introduced in June is expected to raise £9.2 million over two years which will help fund Liverpool's tourism industry.

A new £2 tourist tax will be collected by hotels and service accommodation providers either when guests check in or when they check out.

As per the reports, the funds raised will be managed by the Accommodation BID, an organization that oversees Liverpool’s tourism industry.

The officials have described this process as "crucial to the vibrancy and economy of the city."

Bill Addy, chief executive of Liverpool BID Company, who oversees the administration of this levy said in a statement, "We have always said the industry should have their say on whether they want this levy to come in, as they are administering it," as per BBC.

"The evidence of other European cities suggests this model will translate overnight stays into major investment, so that we can convert that into world-leading and world-beating events," he added.

Which city in England took this step before?

In April 2023, Manchester became the first city in the UK to introduce a tourist tax which is a fee of £1 for each room per night.

