Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26 at St. Peter's Square.
The ritual is expected to be attended by leaders from all over the world.
Michelle O'Neill, the First Minister has recently confirmed her visit who will be accompanied by other political leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin and Scotland's First Minister John Swinney.
As per the reports, Michelle decided to shorten her family holiday to make arrangements for attending funeral.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra, Michelle said she was "honoured" to be attending the funeral.
"I said I'd be a first minister for all. Much like Pope Francis himself you have to lead by your actions," she added.
The Vatican revealed on Monday, April 21, that Pope passed away because of a stroke in the brain which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.
On Tuesday, April 22, the Vatican released the first images of the Pope in his open coffin, showing him wearing his religious robes.
As per the reports, other politicians from Stormont will express their respect for the Pope at the assembly next week.
Other prominent world leaders to attend Pope's funeral:
The other prominent leader who will attend the Pope's funeral include US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Prince William, UK politician Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Argentine President Javier Milei.